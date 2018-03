DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Dalton Municipal Court is moving arraignments to a nearby convention center next week because of the deteriorating condition of the former jail where hearings were held.

City Administrator Ty Ross said the city is paying $900 to use a lecture hall a few times each month at the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center. He said the fee is less than the monthly bill at the jail, where utility bills were almost $3,000 each month during peak usage.

The old jail building has been plagued by complaints of mold and mildew. The building was closed for a week last month after a burst pipe flooded the building. Ross said repairs to the facility could cost more than $10,000.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

