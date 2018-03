ROME, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man who shot at officers.

Floyd County Police Capt. John Blalock said a SWAT team surrounded a home off a busy north Georgia highway after three officers reported they were taking gunfire from a window. 2 of the officers returned fire.

He said police made numerous attempts to contact the man on a house phone, a cell phone and a public address system. Officers eventually entered the house and found the man dead inside.

Blalock said the GBI was called to determine if the man's death was self-inflicted or from shots fired by the officers.

