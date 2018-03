EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on South Seminole Drive in East Ridge.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News heavy smoke was visible from the Ridge Terrace Apartments.

Police on the scene say firefighters quickly contained the blaze. Officials say the fire began in a storage building on the bottom floor and spread to the breezeway.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

All 50 units of the complex were left without power. The Red Cross has opened their shelter to those residents.

It will remain open until 9:00am Monday, which is when power is expected to be restored.

East Ridge Fire/Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $175,000 to $200,000.