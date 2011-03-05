Trends on 3: Chattanooga Style - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trends on 3: Chattanooga Style

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Here's a look at the latest edition of Trends on 3's "Chattanooga Style".

Guest Information:

Jim Ogden
Organization: Moccasin Bend Federal Road & "Cracker Line" Walking Tour
Phone: (423)-821-7786 or (706) 866-9241
Website: www.nps.gov/chch

Hair Benders
Organization: Austin Hatcher Foundation "Runway for Hope"
Phone: (423) 894-2973
Website: www.hbisalon.com/

Henry Shulson
Organization: Creative Discovery Museum
Phone: (423)-756-2738
Website: www.cdmfun.org/

Wade Kelley and Amy Russell
Organization: Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults
Phone: (423)-755-2822
Website: www.partnershipfca.com/

