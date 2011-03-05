Trends on 3: Chattanooga Style

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Here's a look at the latest edition of Trends on 3's "Chattanooga Style".
Guest Information:
Jim Ogden
Organization: Moccasin Bend Federal Road & "Cracker Line" Walking Tour
Phone: (423)-821-7786 or (706) 866-9241
Website: www.nps.gov/chch
Hair Benders
Organization: Austin Hatcher Foundation "Runway for Hope"
Phone: (423) 894-2973
Website: www.hbisalon.com/
Henry Shulson
Organization: Creative Discovery Museum
Phone: (423)-756-2738
Website: www.cdmfun.org/
Wade Kelley and Amy Russell
Organization: Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults
Phone: (423)-755-2822
Website: www.partnershipfca.com/
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.