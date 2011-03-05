UPDATE 7: Flood warnings and rain totals

David Karnes

Channel 3 Storm Alert Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Minor flooding along creeks and streams is still a possibility Monday morning. Flood warnings remain in effect for several counties as some of these tributaries are expected to crest Monday.

Here are the latest warnings from the National Weather Service.

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE SOUTH CHICKAMAUGA NEAR SOUTH CHICKAMAUGA CREEK @ CHICKAMAUGA TN.

* FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON.

* AT 04:15 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.8 FEET.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.

* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.

* FORECAST... CREST NEAR FLOOD STAGE EARLY THIS MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS MORNING.

* AT 18.0 FEET... WATER BEGINS TO CROSS MACK SMITH ROAD IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA. FLOODING BEGINS AT GOLF COURSES NEAR THE CONFLUENCE OF SOUTH AND WEST CHICKAMAUGA CREEKS. WEST CHICKAMAUGA CREEK BEGINS TO OVERFLOW ITS BANKS.

Flood Warning THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY GEORGIA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR

FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA...



CONASAUGA RIVER NEAR ETON AFFECTING MURRAY AND WHITFIELD COUNTIES



RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND

RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST

FORECASTS...AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT

LIFE AND PROPERTY.



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CONASAUGA RIVER NEAR ETON

* FROM EARLY THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* AT 4AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.1 FEET...AND RISING.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.



Flood Warning THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA...



WEST CHICKAMAUGA CREEK NEAR FORT OGLETHORPE AFFECTING CATOOSA AND

HAMILTON COUNTIES



COAHULLA CREEK NEAR KEITHS MILL NEAR DALTON AFFECTING WHITFIELD

COUNTY



THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE COAHULLA CREEK NEAR KEITHS MILL NEAR DALTON

* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* AT 4AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.4 FEET...AND STEADY.

* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET.

* AT 16.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING BEGINS. PASTURE AND FIELDS

UPSTREAM...RIGHT AND LEFT BANK FROM THE KEITHS MILL ROAD BRIDGE. AND DOWNSTREAM ON THE LEFT BANK BEGIN TO FLOOD.



By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

Here are two day rain totals (in inches) from Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 as reported by our Sky Watchers, Lovell Field (for Chattanooga) and various automated observing sites:

TN

Soddy-Daisy 4.10

Lookout Mtn. 4.00

Lakesite 3.70

Red Bank 3.70

Delano 3.50

Dayton 3.40

Decatur/Ten Mile 3.40

East Ridge 3.20

Chattanooga 3.05

Athens 2.90

Jasper 2.70

Ooltewah 2.50

Turtletown 2.50

Dunlap 2.40

Cleveland 1.90

GA

Ringgold 3.60

Lafayette 3.20

Trenton 3.00

Chatsworth 2.70

Fort Mtn. 2.40

AL

Scottsboro 3.70

NC

Murphy 1.90

----------------------------------------------

By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

The latest flood and stage information:

FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING

CONTINUES FOR

THE SOUTH CHICKAMAUGA NEAR SOUTH CHICKAMAUGA CREEK @ CHICKAMAUGA TN.

* FROM TOMORROW MORNING UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON.

* AT 08:15 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.5 FEET.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.

* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.

* FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING.

* AT 18.0 FEET...WATER BEGINS TO CROSS MACK SMITH ROAD IN CATOOSA

COUNTY, GEORGIA. FLOODING BEGINS AT GOLF COURSES NEAR THE

CONFLUENCE OF SOUTH AND WEST CHICKAMAUGA CREEKS. WEST CHICKAMAUGA

CREEK BEGINS TO OVERFLOW ITS BANKS, AS WELL.



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR

THE WEST CHICKAMAUGA CREEK NEAR FORT OGLETHORPE

* FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* AT 1015 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.7 FEET...AND RISING AND

IS EXPECTED TO GO ABOVE 11 FEET.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET.

* AT 11.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE IS REACHED. MINOR FLOODING BEGINS OF

WOODLANDS AND FIELDS NEAR THE CREEK UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM

THE GAGE ON THE GEORGIA HIGHWAY 146 OR CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD BRIDGE.

MINOR FLOODING OF THE CREEK CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED FURTHER DOWNSTREAM

AS IT CROSSES THE TENNESSEE BORDER INTO THE SOUTH EAST RIDGE AREA.

THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR

THE LOOKOUT CREEK NEAR NEW ENGLAND

* UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON.

* AT 830 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.2 FEET...AND SLOWLY FALLING.

* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.

* THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MIDDAY MONDAY

* AT 13.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING EXPANDS ALONG SELLS LANE IN

TRENTON...MASON ROAD NEAR RISING FAWN...AND CREEK ROAD NEAR NEW

ENGLAND. ALL THESE ROADS WILL TO BE CLOSED. ALSO MINOR FLOODING

EXPANDS MUCH FURTHER DOWNSTREAM AS THE CREEK CROSSES THE TENNESSEE

BORDER INTO THE TIFTONA AREA.

--------------------------------------------------



By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

Due to prolonged rain and heavy downpours from Saturday through this morning, Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following areas:

SOUTH CHICKAMAUGA CREEK NEAR CHATTANOOGA TN

AFFECTING CATOOSA AND HAMILTON COUNTIES

* FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL MONDAY EVENING.

* AT 08:15 AM THIS MORNING...THE STAGE WAS 16.3 FEET AND WAS RISING.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.

* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.

* FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND

CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 18.5 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER

WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON.

* AT 19.0 FEET...WATER ACROSS MACK SMITH ROAD BEGINS TO IMPEDE

TRAFFIC. WEST CHICKAMAUGA CREEK OVERFLOWS ITS BANKS NEAR THE

GEORGIA STATE LINE AND INUNDATES SEVERAL ROADS AND PROPERTIES IN

THE AREA.



LOOKOUT CREEK NEAR NEW ENGLAND AFFECTING DADE AND HAMILTON

COUNTIES

* UNTIL LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

* AT 9 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.8 FEET...AND RISING.

* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.

* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.

* THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.0 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON.

THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE MONDAY EVENING.

* AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO EXPAND ALONG SELLS LANE

IN TRENTON...MASON ROAD NEAR RISING FAWN...AND CREEK ROAD NEAR NEW

ENGLAND. THESE ROADS AND OTHER ROADS WITH CREEKS FLOWING INTO

LOOKOUT CREEK WILL FLOOD CAUSING THE ROADS TO BE CLOSED. THE WATER

WILL BE A FEW FEET DEEP ON PORTIONS OF THESE ROADS. ALSO MINOR

FLOODING WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND DOWNSTREAM AS THE CREEK CROSSES

THE TENNESSEE BORDER INTO THE TIFTONA AREA.

* THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 14.1 FEET ON FEB 5 2010.



Please drive cautiously. If a road or intersection contains high water, please don't try to drive

through it. Turn around and find another route. Stay safe!

----------------------------------------

By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

Grundy and Van Buren counties are no longer included in the Flood Watch.

A narrow band of heavy rain extending from Dayton, TN to Chattanooga to Walker county, Georgia is moving eastward and will affect the eastern counties of the Channel 3 viewing area over the next few hours. As light to moderate showers continue overnight, an additional 1"+ of rain is expected with localized flooding possible, especially in low lying areas. Please be cautious of ponding on roadways. Rain will gradually taper toward dawn.

-----------------------------------------

By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

Fannin, Gilmer, and Pickens counties in north Georgia have been added to the Flood Watch.

-----------------------------------------

By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Channel 3 viewing area, except north Georgia, through Sunday afternoon.

An approaching cold front and upper level trough to our west will produce more wet weather through Saturday night. Rain is expected to be heavy at times with an additional 1-2" possible and localized flooding may occur, especially near creeks, streams, rivers, and low lying areas. Storms are unlikely but a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out.

The rain should gradually diminish toward dawn with a few lingering showers possible for some eastern counties until noon Sunday. Cooler temperatures will follow the rain and cold front. Another round of showers with thunderstorms is expected Wednesday.

----------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Storm Alert 3 Team has been watching a system several days that will bring you heavy rain. Your Saturday will be wet with the possibility of flooding in common areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for the following counties in the Channel 3 viewing area.

TENNESSEE: Bledsoe, East Polk, West Polk, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea, Sequatchie, West Bradley.

NORTH CAROLINA: Cherokee, Clay.

Even though Georgia counties are not officially under the FLOOD WATCH at this time, that does not mean heavy rain will not hit the north Georgia counties.

Periods of rain, some heavy, will produce between two and three inches of rainfall from late Saturday through Sunday morning. Locally heavy amounts are possible.

Flooding of streams, roadways, low-lying areas, and mud slides are possible in the watch area. A FLOOD WATCH means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain which may lead to flooding in and near the watch area. If you are in the watch area, keep an eye out for rising water or water over roadways. Stay with Channel 3 online and on air and be ready for action if flooding is observed. If you come to a closed road, turn around. Don't drown. It only takes a few inches of water to float your car.

We have several ways to keep you informed. Updated Watches and Warnings will scroll on the screen throughout the day. You can track and zoom the rain right to your neighborhood on the iRadar. Search "WRCB" for free local weather apps on iPhone and Droid. Other mobile devices can use m.WRCBtv.com. You can also interact with other viewers at Facebook.com/WRCBtv, Facebook.com/WRCBweather, Twitter.com/WRCBweather, and Twitter.com/WRCB. If you see weather problems and it is safe to do so, send a photo to pix@wrcbtv.com.