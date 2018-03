CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Detectives with the Chattanooga Police Department need someone to come forward about a shooting that sent a young man and a preschool boy to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on 2300 Wilson Street. According to investigators, the person walked toward the apartment and shot four or five times through the window.

Bullets hit a 3-year-old boy in the left leg and a 20-year-old man, Prandell Haynes, in the left hand.

The injuries are non life-threatening.

This shooting happened about eight hours after a gang-related drive-by shooting less than a half mile away. Police have not said whether they believe the two shootings in East Chattanooga are related.