Police say woman stabbed man with butcher knife

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga police arrested a woman they say stabbed a man in the abdomen with a butcher knife.

Police say Ana Dave hit Fredrick Flick in the head with a scissor jack before stabbing him. It happened near the intersection of Boylston Street and Elinor Street. 

Flick was taken to the hospital. He's expected to be okay. Dave is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say Friday night's incident stems from a different assault last week.

