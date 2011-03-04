Ohio family continues search for body of Gladis Russell

Story by Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The search for a missing Ohio woman continues Friday night, but not by Chattanooga Police.

A family from that state is picking up where officials left off.

As Eyewitness News reported this week, police believe Gladis Russell was murdered. The body of her husband, 84-year-old Richard Russell was found stabbed and beaten Saturday.

His body was discovered along Lightfoot Mill Road.

The elderly couple went missing from Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Sammy Littleton is accused of their murders.

This week, Hamilton County crews searched areas surrounding Amnicola Highway and Lightfoot Mill Road looking for Gladis Russell's remains.

Investigators decided not to resume the search, because they have done all they can at this time, with the information given.

But one family doesn't want to stop.

John, Josh and Alicia Knox are from Ohio. They didn't know Gladis and Richard Russell or their family.

The fact that the elderly couple was a part of their community was enough for them to make the 474 mile trip from Ohio to Chattanooga.

Three bright yellow reflector vests are hard to miss along Jersey Pike and Shallowford Road Friday afternoon, even through the trees the search party is easy to spot.

"We're trying to do everything by the book as far as we can," says John Knox.

After a seven hour drive from Bellefontaine, Ohio, fatigue is written all over the trio's faces. Still they've combed through roadside brush since daybreak looking for the body of Gladis Russell, who went missing along with her husband two weeks ago in Ohio.

Richard Russell's body was found Saturday on Lightfoot Mill Road, a discovery that led to a two day search for Gladis involving Hamilton County and Chattanooga Police.

Knox, wife Alicia and brother Josh have followed the news and investigation into Sammy K. Littleton since 26-year-old Tiffany Brown, Littleton's girlfriend's daughter's body was discovered in their Bellefontaine home last month.

"Just too close to home, I mean we don't have anything like this happen locally," says Knox.

Littleton was arrested and charged with Brown's murder in West Virginia, where investigators also found the Russell's blood smeared car.

"Don't know anything about them, like I told other people, it's just one part of the community helping another," says Knox.

After exhausting man power and resources, Chattanooga Police called off the search Wednesday, which the Knox family says is too soon for the family and community. They say they're here to do their part.

"Just want to find her, bring her home, have a proper funeral burial, let the town come to ease," says Knox.

Sammy Littleton confessed to killing the Russell's and dumping the bodies between Georgia and Tennessee.

Littleton told police he dumped Gladis Russell's body down a side road made of sand in what he described as a "white, glowing cotton field."

Chattanooga Police say they will resume a new search party if new information becomes available.