CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The mom of a Howard High School student, will spend 90-days in jail.

Amy Smartt assaulted a female student she said was harassing her daughter.

Judge Bob Moon said he gave her jail time because she had a criminal record.

And he said Smartt should have been the adult in the situation.

Smartt and her son both testified the girl came to their house and started a fight.

Judge Moon said that wasn't cause for her to pick another fight with the juvenile at the bus stop.