Tugboat operator pleads not guilty in fatal crash

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A tugboat operator in a Tennessee River collision that left two fishermen dead has entered a not guilty plea to two charges of criminally negligent homicide.

Thirty-9-year-old Warren Luetke did not attend his Friday arraignment in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Luetke's attorney, Sam Hudson, entered the pleas on his behalf.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency investigators in June 2010 identified Luetke as the operator of the Bearcat, a 647-foot tugboat-barge combination that crashed into a fishing boat occupied by three men.

Records show Luetke didn't see the fishing boat.

Toxicology reports show the fishing boat's occupants were under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or both. The boat was in the navigation channel.

