UPDATED: Man shot in head during gang drive-by

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police are investigating a shooting on Sheridan Avenue in Chattanooga.

Witnesses say that a two-toned black and gray vehicle was traveling West on Wilson Street at a slow rate of speed. As it approached Sheridan Avenue, the vehicle stopped, and the suspect shot the victim once in the head.

Police say the shooting, which happened just before 2:00 p.m., is gang-related.

Investigators say 25 year old Ronald Blackmon is in critical condition and that the bullet did not penetrate his brain.

Neighbors told Channel 3 Eyewitness News they might be accustomed to hearing gunfire, but it's still frightening.

Katrina Langston says, "It's scary, it's really scary because the fact I have kids, and kids are staying in this neighborhood and you never know when they'll come around and start shooting."

Just hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were questioning suspects.

Around 9:45 p.m., CPD responded to another shooting just a few blocks away. This time someone opened fire on an apartment complex.