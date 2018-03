CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday will release its final plan for meeting power needs in the next two decades.

A draft assessment suggests the plans will likely include more nuclear power production and less reliance on coal.

The draft plan, released in September, said more coal-fired units could be idled and nuclear units may be added as early as 2018.

The plan will next go before the TVA board.

TVA, the country's largest public utility, supplies power to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

