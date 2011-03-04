Jeremy Lane guilty on 3 of 4 counts

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A jury has convicted Jeremy Lane on three of four counts in the hit and run that killed Susan Wood in December of 2009.

Lane was found guilty of vehicular homicide by reckless conduct as well as filing a false report and fleeing the scene of an accident involving death.

Lane was found not guilty of driving under the influence. Testimony earlier in the week indicated that no one from the Chattanooga Police Department conducted a blood alcohol test on Lane, despite being a suspect in a hit and run and witnesses stating that Lane reeked of alcohol.

There will be a sentencing hearing for Lane on May 16.

---

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The jury begins deliberations in the trial against Jeremy Lane, the man accused of killing Susan Wood in December of 2009 while driving drunk.

On Thursday both sides rested and Lane did not testify. There was still the question of whether the judge would take Lane's formal plea to the lesser charges or send all four to the jury.

There were hiccups in the State's case, as several Chattanooga Police officers say they never tested Lane for alcohol after the incident, despite claims that he reeked of alcohol. Each of the officers blamed others for the lapse in procedure.

Lane contends he was carjacked and wasn't responsible for her death.

Wood's widower is in the courtroom wearing a button with a photo of the couple.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates.