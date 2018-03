CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police officially suspended their search for an elderly woman's body.

Gladis Russell is from Ohio. The murder suspect is behind bars, and says he dumped her body, and her husband's body, along I-75.

Last week, Richard Russell's body was found of Lightfoot Mill Road in Chattanooga.

Multiple agencies searched our area yesterday, but found nothing.

The suspect said he dumped Gladis Russell's body in a ‘glowing cotton field'.

Police don't plan to resume the search here, but ask the public to call them if they have any information.