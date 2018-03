NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Kevin Huffman, vice president of public affairs at Teach For America, as his education commissioner.

Haslam announced the appointment at a news conference at the Capitol on Thursday, saying that he selected Huffman after a nationwide search.

The 40-year-old Huffman is a former corps member of Teach For America, an education organization that places recent college graduates in low-income public schools. He also holds a law degree.

Huffman will take over for acting Commissioner Patrick Smith, who led the state's Race to the Top Oversight Team under former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.