By: Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV)--Severe storms on the last day of February, 2011, produced widespread wind damage and power outages, three confirmed tornadoes, flooding, and sadly a fatality in east Tennessee.

Here are the official storm reports from the National Weather Service office in Morristown, TN:



http://www.srh.noaa.gov/mrx/stormreports/