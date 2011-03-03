UPDATED: Witness: Lane called, said he hit someone

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The trial of Jeremy Lane continues Wednesday morning.

Lane is accused of hitting and killing a Susan Woods in December 2009. Lane contends he was carjacked wasn't responsible for her death.

Tuesday, the State provided a forensics expert who said the glass found in Jeremy Lane's home matched the glass found on Susan Woods. The District Attorney also provided a clerk who said Lane bought snacks after the alleged incident.

There were hiccups in the State's case though, several Chattanooga Police officers say they never tested Lane for alcohol after the incident, despite claims that he reeked of alcohol. Each of the officers blamed others for the lapse in procedure.

Monday, Lane's attorney entered a plea of guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and filing false police reports.

Jeremy Lane still faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

District Attorney General Bill Cox says at the pace the trial is progressing, closing arguments could begin Thursday or Friday.

Matt Wood, Susan's husband, and family are joined by Susan's coworkers from Unum in the courtroom.

Follow live updates from the courtroom from Gordon Boyd (@GordonBoyd3) and Chris Bryant (@ChrisBPhotos) on Twitter.

State and Defense rest.

Hunt on Cross Examination: afraid, after hearing someone indeed had died. First told investigators she didn't recall whether Lane had been drinking

Even after that I really didn't connect that he had hit somebody.

Lane later called , left message regarding incident on her machine/voicemail.

Hunt: did not, at the time realize significance of what I was hearing

Jessica Hunt: talking to Lane on cell as he drove, him saying oh my God I think I've just hit somebody......I've got to take care of this."

Two CBC bartenders, barback confirm Jeremy Lane drank whisky mixed drink , beer and smoked pot in hours before car struck, killed Susan Wood

Jessica Williams just stated she and the defendant just smoked weed in the cooler at work.

1:55

Witness is Jessica Williams , former coworker of Lane's at CBC.

12:00

Jury breaks for lunch.

Security video; Lane taking notes. Camera is on Cherry Street just north of

Witness: parking security for UNUM, Susan Wood's employer. CPD requested security cam video.

Bench conference; witness called. Lunch may be late.

EPB: you could read a newspaper under these lights, quite well, at night.

EPB: lights were operating on day of Wood's death, two days before Christmas 2009.

Most jurors though, appear to be taking notes.

Lane, attorney appear to find EPB's Boring, well....boring.

EPB: newer lights tend to be 'truer to color' and not dim over time.

EPB: lighting improvement project completed in 2006.

EPB's Wendell Boring, testifying on street lighting at 4th/Walnut @ time Wood hit and killed.

Outside court, Cpl. Joe Warren, on how he handles persistent cross-x Questions: I think of my kids asking "Why Daddy"?

CPD Re-Direct: wouldn't a sober driver have SOME type of reaction; swerve, hit brakes? A: yes

CPD Re-Direct: when should sober driver reasonably seen her? 230-240 feet back

CPD cross: seeks clarification on how officer calculated distance and speed. Did you assume driver spotted Wood at earliest poss. moment?

CPD Cross: a combination of natural light, headlights and streetlights, you said Wood should have been observable 230 feet before?

CPD Cross: Lane, prodigious note-taker during Direct, now stopped. Staring straight at his lawyer.

11:15

CPD Cross: based on range of speed calculations and results, we can use statistics to determine likely average speed.

CPD Cross: moving target easier to recognize/observe than one stationary.

CPD: tried to recreate incident with officer portraying Wood and Police Crown Vic subbing for Lane's Nissan 240SX sports car.

CPD Cross: Wood wearing dark clothing, but skies light at time of incident.

CPD Cross: investigator began probe couple days after crash.

CPD: if a reasonable driver sees somebody walking in the lane next to him and he's 30mph would say hey, I'd better slow down"

CPD Cross: one would imagine that if she's walking his direction, she eventually will be n his lane."

CPD Cross: several time distance studies, "surely at 100 feet, somebody should have seen this person."

CPD Cross: considered several scenarios as to how Wood walked into intersection, calculating distances.

Cross of CPD: couldn't fatigue also distract? Answer: yes, and so could children in back seat.

CPD on Cross: hard to tell whether phoner is more focused on talk than driving. Haven't seen studies showing distraction as bad as drinking

Cross of CPD: couldn't cellphone use or texting also distract, as would intoxication?

Cross of CPD: don't completely sober people have complete lapses of attention? Yes.

CPD: lack of skid marks suggests intentional act, or act of someone unable to react.

CPD: saw no tire marks, brake marks post-incident. No evidence of any before crash, impact or post-impact.

CPD: locking brakes likely would put driver striking Wood at no more than 5mph.

CPD: a sober driver's average 1.5 second react time likely would have stopped vehicle 40 feet shy of Wood. Driver should have seen her.

CPD: a person would present a large target in your windshield. Assumed vehicle hit 30mph 100 feet before impact.

CPD: figured driver was at 10-12mph turning from Cherry, average SOBER adult would need 1.5 seconds to react. Wood hit 1 sec. into car path

CPD: would have been tough for Woods to see car coming.

Took Woods 7 seconds to get from median to where she was struck v. 8 seconds for car to get to speed after turning from Cherry.

10:15

CPD Crash Investigator: speed of vehicle that struck, killed Susan Wood was going 28-30 mph in a 25mph zone. Turn from Cherry St 8 sec accel