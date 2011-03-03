SoCon prefers neutral site for tournament

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) - The Southern Conference logo has replaced the big ‘C' at mid-court in McKenzie Arena.

Blue drapery has been installed. There's blue carpet hiding concrete, and the typical corporate signs have been changed or removed in preparation for the SoCon tournament which begins today with first-round games of the women's tournament.

"It's a neutral floor," University of Tennessee at Chattanooga coach John Shulman said with a tone of not believing his own words. "It doesn't have our ‘C' on there anymore.

"No ... There's some positives, but there are also some negatives of playing here."

The for the 40, 80 or 120 minutes that the Mocs and Lady Mocs will play in McKenzie Arena, they will have a clear advantage over their opponent because it is their home court with the same sight-lines, rims and peripherals as any other home game.

There could be 19 games in which it is a neutral court if both UTC teams are upset in their first games.

