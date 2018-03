WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (ASSOCIATED PRESS/WRCB) Wildlife officials have arrested three Tennessee men in a investigation that began with a fatal snake bite.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says that the men are charged with violating wildlife laws that involve native and imported snakes.

The men are identified as Michael Roger Clark and Derek Lee Schrader of Chattanooga and Timothy L. Lunsford of East Ridge.

Meanwhile no charges have been filed in the January 29th death of Wade Westbrook. Westbrook died after he was bitten by a copperhead he was handling at his home in East Ridge.