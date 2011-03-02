Police need help locating theft suspect

By WRCB Staff

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A victim had his wallet stolen and the suspect used a credit card in Dalton and then in Chattanooga.

The incident happened on Valentines Day.

The victim reported the theft but an unknown suspect first attempted to use a credit card belonging to the victim with no success around 1:30 a.m. At approximately 9:00 a.m. that same morning, the suspect did withdraw $850.00 from a Regions Bank in Dalton, Georgia using the victim's cards.

The suspect and another unknown male traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee and rented a room at an area motel located on Shallowford Road. They then went to a club where they met two females.

During the course of the night, the suspect and the two females went to the female's home. The suspect used the female's vehicle to go to an area tattoo shop, where he obtained a tattoo of the Grim Reaper holding a skull.

He returned to the residence but at some point left again, taking the females vehicle without permission. The stolen vehicle was located by law enforcement in St. Petersburg, Florida on February 25, 2011.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect. Information was developed during the investigation that the suspect is armed with a weapon described as a semi-automatic pistol.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect they are requested to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 423-209-8940.