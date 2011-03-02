UPDATE 2: Police: Shots fired in Bonny Oaks standoff, suspect in custody

Thursday 7:30am

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) One man is facing numerous charges after a stand off late Wednesday night.

Chattanooga Police answered a domestic disorder call and upon arrival shots were fired by the suspect, 38 year old Jason Williams.

He then went back inside the house.

SWAT officers and negotiators talked with Williams by phone, but he refused to come out.

The police threw several less-lethal gas canisters inside the home forcing the suspect to exit. At that time he was taken into custody.

Williams has outstanding warrants in Hamilton County and Georgia. He now faces charges of Attempted Murder on Law Enforcement, Domestic Assault and Domestic Threats.

There were also two other occupants inside the house, they managed to leave unharmed.

