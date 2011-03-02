Team Headquarter Hotels

Looking for fans like you?
Here are the official Headquarter Hotels for each team in the Tournament.
Appalachian State University – Marriott Downtown at the Convention Center
College of Charleston - Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Chattanooga
The Citadel – Residence Inn at Hamilton Place Mall
Elon – The Chattanoogan
Davidson – Sheraton Read House
Furman – Doubletree Downtown Chattanooga
Georgia Southern – Men: Holiday Inn Express Downtown; Women: Marriott Courtyard I-75
Samford – Doubletree Downtown Chattanooga
UNC Greensboro – Doubletree Downtown Chattanooga
Western Carolina – Marriott Downtown at the Convention Center
Wofford – Marriott Downtown at the Convention Center