Free SoCon Tournament Shuttle

Parking is somewhat limited around McKenzie Arena (especially during school hours) so take advantage of the SoCon Shuttle.

The Shuttle will leave from in front of the Chattanooga Visitors Center (215 Broad Street * Chattanooga, TN 37402) every 15 minutes. Shuttle will unload and pick-up at McKenzie Arena Gate 3.

There are plenty of pay parking lots nearby as well as the Carta Parking Garage.

This is also the stop for the CARTA free electric shuttle. The free shuttle passes many downtown hotels so ride over and catch the SoCon shuttle (note electric shuttle hours below however). Make sure you are getting on the correct shuttle!

SoCon Shuttle Schedule

March 3 Start noon End 9 PM

March 4 Start 8 AM End 12:30 AM

March 5 Start 8 AM End 12:30 AM

March 6 Start 11 AM End 11:30 PM

March 7 Start 3 PM End midnight

CARTA Electric Shuttle Schedule

Shuttle buses run about every 5 minutes

Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Saturdays 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Sundays 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Source: SoConTravel.com