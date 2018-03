If you like basketball, McKenzie arena was built for you. McKenzie Arena has played host to our own men's and ladies basketball teams as well as the Atlanta Hawks and those kings of the court the world famous Harlem Globetrotters. Chattanooga is rich in the tradition of basketball, Our men finished National Champions of Division II in 1977. It was clear we needed an arena to accommodate this growing program. Since that time the men's basketball team has won 10 regular season conference titles from 1980-1994, eight tournament crowns from 1981-1997 and three South Division Championships since divisional play began in 1995. The Mocs have made eight NCAA Tournament appearances and played in four post-season National Invitational Tournaments (NIT). The Mocs have won almost 1,000 games since the first game in 1915. Our best finish so far is a visit to the Sweet Sixteen in '97'. McKenzie Arena is the home of basketball in Chattanooga.

Source: utc.edu