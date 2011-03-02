LFO wins Academic Decathlon

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB)- This year is the 25th Anniversary of the Georgia Academic Decathlon (GAD) State Championship, with Division II (small school) Catoosa County's Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, coached by Ian Beck and Lisa Beck, winning top honors as the 2011 GAD State Champion. The announcement came at the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) GAD Awards Banquet in Gwinnett County. Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe's team scored the highest points overall in Division I and II, and was presented the Howard Stroud Championship trophy by Georgia EMC Vice President of External Affairs and PAGE Foundation Vice Chair Bill Verner and PAGE Executive Director Dr. Allene Magill. It is the third consecutive year that the team has captured state championship honors.

The Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe Decathlon Team will now represent Georgia at the United States Academic Decathlon National Competition to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, in April.

In 1992, the PAGE Foundation was asked to coordinate the program statewide and host the annual competition. It is a fitting tribute to the memory of Howard Stroud that the program continues to thrive today. The Decathlon offers its participants an opportunity to delve deeply into different and important topics each year augmenting what young people receive in the classroom, and the PAGE Foundation is proud to be a part of this outstanding academic program."

More than 170 high school students from 21 high schools, representing 15 school districts, competed in the academic event.

During the competition, students were tested in seven content areas: economics, art, language and literature, mathematics, social science, music and Written Super Quiz. In addition, students earned points individually in three communication events: public speaking, a personal interview and a written essay. The program is unique because each nine-member team is made up of three "A" students, three "B" students and three "C" students. Each year the program features a different overall curriculum topic. This year's topic was "The Great Depression."

The PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon is one of several programs of academic excellence sponsored by the PAGE Foundation. Other academic competitions include PAGE STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) and the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades. Through its sponsorship of Future Educators Association of Georgia (FEA Georgia), Student Professional Association of Georgia Educators (SPAGE), PAGE Foundation Scholarships and professional learning, the PAGE Foundation strives to recruit, develop, recognize and retain highly-accomplished teachers for every Georgia student.

Video of the event can be seen here: http://www.pagefoundation.org/