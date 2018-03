SoCon Women's Tournament Schedule

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 7 Georgia Southern vs No. 10 Western Carolina, 1 p.m. (SoConTV)

Game 2: No. 8 Davidson vs No. 9 College of Charleston, 30 min. after (SoConTV)

Game 3: No. 6 UNCG vs No. 11 Wofford, 30 min. after (SoConTV)

Friday, March 4

Game 4: No. 2 Samford vs Winner of Game 1, 9 a.m. (SoConTV)

Game 5: No. 1 Appalachian State vs Winner of Game 2, 30 min. after (SoConTV)

Saturday, March 5

Game 6: No. 4 Elon vs No. 5 Furman, 9 a.m. (SoConTV)

Game 7: No. 3 Chattanooga vs Winner of Game 3, 30 min. after (SoConTV)

Sunday, March 6

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6, 12 p.m. (SportSouth)

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 7, 2:30 p.m. (SportSouth)

Monday, March 7

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 9, 4 p.m. (SportSouth)

