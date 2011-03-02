Blood Assurance seeks applicants for Crystal Green scholarships

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The Blood Assurance Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2011 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship. Applications for the one-time $1,500 scholarship must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Applications are available to any high school senior whose school participates in Project Lifeline, a series of Blood Assurance blood drives hosted at local schools. Eligibility is not based on blood donations.

The scholarship was established in 1999 in memory of Crystal Green, who suffered from aplastic anemia. She received several blood transfusions throughout her life and underwent a bone marrow transplant. She lost her battle in 1998 at the age of 21. The following year, Crystal's family and the staff at Blood Assurance established the scholarship in her memory.

To be eligible for the Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship, students must have a "B" average or higher and score at least a 20 on the ACT or 1100 on the SAT.

Since its inception in 1999, the Blood Assurance Foundation has awarded almost 100 scholarships to area high school seniors. This year, 12 scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,500 each.

Applications are available online at http://www.bloodassurance.org/downloads/ScholarshipApplication.pdf