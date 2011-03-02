UPDATE 2: Police: Employee shoots boss, self in Athens

ATHENS, MCMINN COUNTY (WRCB) - Friends and co-workers are shaking their heads in disbelief after an apparent murder-suicide at a longtime Athens business.

Now police are trying to determine what could make a man snap and pull the trigger, murdering his boss then turning the gun on himself.

Athens Police take hours to comb through the crime scene. They were called to Fay Innovative Waste Solutions on East Avenue in Athens.

"It came out as shots fired and a hostage...it's over about that quick," says Athens Police Captain Frank Horning.

Officers did hear a gunshot. Once inside police determined two men were dead, the owner, 49 year old Darrell Franklin, and his employee, 52 year old Darrell Hester. Police say the two had words over something work related.

"He said you won't believe, it, Hester shot Darrell," says Bill Franklin, Fay Innovative Waste Solutions.

Bill Franklin, no relation, says he heard the news over the phone, he was finishing his route in Atlanta.

"All I heard was they had a disagreement and he was told to go home for the day and come back and start over," says Bill Franklin.

Police say Hester instead returned with a handgun, shot Franklin in his office, then turned the gun on himself.

"Something happened, Hester, it's not him, he's always laughing and joking," says Bill Franklin.

Darrell Franklin was married with two daughters and two grandkids. He was also the pastor Trinity Baptist Church in Madisonville, they held a prayer service tonight.

‘We've got a big loss tonight in our hearts," says Kat Hill, Trinity Baptist Church member.

"Dale Franklin was a good boss he'd give you the shirt off his back, all you gotta do is ask," says Bill Franklin.

Bill Franklin says Fay is a family business and that Franklin's son-in-law and a sister-in-law were in the office at the time of the shooting. He could only shake his head in disbelief says none of this makes sense. Franklin also says he lost two friends today.

"Yea, two good friends, I never thought they'd done this to each other, let alone anyone else," says Bill Franklin.

Channel 3 has learned Franklin's wife has been hospitalized since the news of her husband's murder.

Franklin would have celebrated his 14th year as pastor of Trinity this weekend. They had plans to go to Israel.