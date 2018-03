By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A Senator from McMinn County has sponsored legislation that allows people to carry their guns at work.

The proposal would provide liability protection for employers who choose to allow guns to be carried in their work place.

Senator Mike Bell of Riceville, says it's not an occupational hazard and permit holders should be allowed to carry their weapons while they work.

Bell says he simply wants to protect employers from complaints that may arise from employees.

It passed the Senate this week, and the House version will be heard in committee next week.