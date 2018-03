ATLANTA (AP) - More than 100 college and high school students gathered outside the state Capitol to protest a bill that would make dramatic cuts to the cash-strapped HOPE scholarship.

The crowd chanted "Kill the bill!" and "Shame on you!" on Wednesday as lawmakers started their day inside the Gold Dome. The protest came a day after the Georgia House overwhelmingly approved Gov. Nathan Deal's bill cutting HOPE scholarships for all but the brightest students.

The changes mean students will have to pay thousands more out of pocket for their educations. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Democrats are expected to release their own plan Wednesday to rein in spending on lottery-funded programs, including HOPE and prekindergarten.

