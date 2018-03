SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Signal Mountain.

Tim Troutman with the National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down in Signal Mountain on Monday.

The storm was approximately 60 yards wide. NWS says this storm may be the same as the one that struck Red Bank, but a considering it a different tornado.

On Tuesday, Troutman confirmed an EF0 tornado in South Pittsburg and an EF1 tornado in Red Bank.

The National Weather Service will continue surveying storm damage in Hamilton County and Bradley County.