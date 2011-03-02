UPDATE: Arson possible in Dallas Bay fire

Paul Shahen

Eyewitness News Reporter

DALLAS BAY, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Dallas Bay house goes up in flames. Investigators are calling the fire suspicious, and a neighbor who called 911 says she may have seen exactly what happened.

The blaze started on the 16,000 block of Dallas Lake Road, in the Soddy Daisy community. Crews got to the home just after 11:15 am Wednesday.

No one was home, because it's been vacant for 3 years, the Sheriff's office said there wasn't even electricity in the home. Which raised all sorts of red flags.

"There was smoke coming out of the house, I could tell it was definitely on fire," said an eyewitness who wanted to remain anonymous.

Tat's not all this eyewitness saw, and that's exactly why she wanted to remain anonymous.

She said she was hanging kitchen curtains and saw a woman in a white pickup truck walk into the vacant home. After stepping away and returning 15 minutes later, she saw trouble.

"By the time I got back to the kitchen, she had gone, and there was smoke coming out of the kitchen," said the eyewitness.

She immediately called the fire department, and told officers the same story. She said the white pickup has been spotted there periodically.

Hamilton county officials are trying to figure out who owns the home, they said there was no electricity in the home which left officer Amy Maxwell with a few concerns.

"It does throw up a red flag as to how it started, but of course with the sheriff's office here, they'll be able to decide," said Maxwell.

While the sheriff's office said no electricity was going into the house, multiple neighbors told us, a front porch light has been on for a few weeks..

The eyewitness who alerted the fire department suspects foul play.

That will be up to the fire investigators to figure out. In the meantime she's just thankful no one in her tight knit community was hurt.

"I think I was the only one around who was home. I don't know if anybody else had called, it could have went further than it did. Thank god it didn't," said the eyewitness.