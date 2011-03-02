UPDATE: CPD cancels search for missing Ohio woman

Wednesday 7pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Police Department has conducted an extensive search for the last two days for the body of Gladis Russell.

The search yesterday from the air spanned from the Hamilton County line south to the Georgia State line.

The Chattanooga Police Academy Class started off the search Wednesday on foot in the area near Amnicola Highway and South Access Road.

The 12 members of the Hamilton County S.T.A.R.S.(Special Tactics And Rescue Service) team, along with their cadaver dog, searched a vast area from Interstate 75, west towards Lightfoot Mill Road and the areas surrounding the location where her husband Richard was found.

No evidence of Gladis Russell was located during the searches. The Chattanooga Police Department has exhausted all resources and have searched all areas that fit into the parameters given by the suspect.

At this time, there are no plans to resume the search Thursday, but Investigators are still asking the public to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 with any information that might be helpful in this case.

By Antwan Harris

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The search for Gladis Russell continued as the Hamilton County S.T.A.R.S. Rescue Team searched a wooded area off Bonny Oaks Drive.

It's far from the "white glowing cotton field described by the accused killer, Sammy Littleton, but Chief Jim Poplin says it is near where the body of Richard Russell was discovered.

"It looks like the first body was hastily disposed of and we are not looking at long treks into areas. Just the high probability areas," says Poplin.

Cadaver dogs were brought to the scene in hopes of grabbing a scent from a decomposed body.

"That's what we are looking for. That scent off the subject that will lead us to her," says Poplin.

Chattanooga Police have been working with Bellfountaine, Ohio authorities since Littleton said the bodies were dumped somewhere between Tennessee and Georgia.

Police cadets assisted a search team off Amnicola Highway.

Assistant Chief Tim Carroll says this was one area they had not searched, that could possibly be that "glowing field".

"We are just trying to search quadrants of property that could fit the profile that was given to us," says Carroll.

Carroll said the more eyes and ears available, the better.

The most police could find were fibers later identified as nylon.

Carroll said the search for clues will not be easy.

"We were looking at maps this morning and that was one area that we had not really looked at. It is a lot of area to search," says Carroll.