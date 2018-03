HIXSON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – A Hixson woman is one of Tennessee's newest millionaires thanks to the Lottery.

Frances Sharp, 69, of Hixson won $2 million in the "$2 Million Bonanza" scratch-off game.

When asked what she would do with her prize, Frances replied: "I have a good husband and wonderful sons. I just want to live comfortably."

Frances purchased her lucky ticket at Harry's, 4301 Norcross Road, in Hixson.