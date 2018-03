CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) - The great grandson of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill will be in Cleveland Thursday to personally invite the Walker Valley High School marching band to perform in the 27th New Year's day Parade & Festival in London January 2013.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Duncan Sandys will fly in from the UK will be accompanied by Executive Director of the parade Mr Robert Bone and Mr. Jonathan Whaley, Director of International Participation.

The Olympic Games, The Cultural Olympiad and Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee will all centered in London during 2012 – so the 2013 parade will be particularly high profile, according to a news release to Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

More than 10,000 performers from all over the world will entertain a street audience of around 500,000 and a global television audience of tens of millions.