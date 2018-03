ST. LOUIS (AP) - Data from state officials shows Tennessee has

knocked Missouri out of the lead for meth lab busts and seizures

for the first time since 2003.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the state had 1,960 meth

lab incidents in 2010. That's a 10 percent increase over the

previous year.

But Tennessee Methamphetamine Task Force director Tom Farmer

said Tuesday that his state had 2,082 incidents, up 41 percent from

a year ago.

Meth lab incidents also jumped by nearly 300 in Indiana, to

1,395 in 2010.

A federal Drug Enforcement Agency spokeswoman says national meth

lab incident numbers won't be released until July.

Officials in both Tennessee and Missouri say colleagues in

several neighboring states also are telling them of huge jumps in

meth lab incidents.





