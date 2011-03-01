GPS damaged by storm

By Antwan Harris

Eyewitness News Reporter

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) -- Girls Preparatory School bore the brunt of the storm Monday as the damage was evident on it's tennis courts and softball field.

The winds were so strong it tossed $25,000 crew boats, breaking them in two.

It tore netting off the fences, even bent the gates behind home plate.

Facilities Director Jim Kreis says as the winds became stronger, the staff was concerned and moved the girls to safety.

"As the storm was coming we started moving the girls to the basement. We didn't know how severe it would be," says Kreis.

It was severe enough to knock out the power and take down several trees behind homes nearby.

As you take a drive around the campus, you can see where the cleanup process will begin.

The gashes in the tennis courts, will take days to repair.

A row of a benches made its way to the other side of the fence.

Several offices are still without power, and Kreis says it'll be days before he can get back on track.

"It will be out for at least two days with the transformers out around the building and we have a lot of work to do," says Kreis.