By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of hitting and killing a Unum employee in December 2009.

Lane is accused of hitting and killing Susan Woods.

Jeremy Lane is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, false reports and driving under the influence.

Lane was employed at the Chattanooga Billiard Club and was driving home after his shift when the accident happened.