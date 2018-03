By WRCB Staff

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A North Georgia couple is desperately searching for two missing teens.

Amber and Alexis Bronson walked away from The Cottage in mid-February.

Their uncle, Michael Young, says he has custody and the girls had been living with him. Young says they wouldn't obey his rules, so they chose to live in state care, at a home called The Cottage.

Young fears caseworkers may not be doing everything to find his nieces and he's taking matters into his own hands.

"Been out, passing fliers ... I ain't had no luck," says Young.

The girls left with Kelly Dover and Jacob Parsons, and the Walker County Sheriff's Department was searching over the weekend.

If you know where they are, call police.