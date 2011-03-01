Chattanooga city worker charged with kidnapping, rape

Beth Burger

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga city worker remains in jail on a $60,000 bond after a woman reported that she was kidnapped from Warehouse Row, held against her will at a local residence and raped repeatedly, according to Chattanooga police reports.

Carlton Wayne Cameron, 52, who is employed as a crew worker doing building maintenance for the city, according to records, was identified by the woman through a photo lineup, according to the arrest report.

Cameron was charged with five counts of aggravated rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery. He was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East 23rd Street, police said, and he was in Hamilton County Jail as of Monday evening.

Shrena Bell, 35, nicknamed "Re Re," also has warrants issued for her arrest in the alleged kidnapping and rape along with Cameron, according to police, but there's no indication that she has been arrested.

