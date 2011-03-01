UPDATE: Chattanooga city worker charged with kidnapping, rape

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor/Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We knocked on the door of the Chattanooga City employee accused of rape.



Neighbors say it was 52 year old Carlton Cameron inside, but he closed the door on our camera. Cameron is charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape and robbery. A police report states he teamed up with 35 year old Shrena Bell in a kidnapping that started at Warehouse Row and ended with rape and robbery at an apartment on 16 16th Street.

The report states Bell asked the victim and forced her into a car at knife point, in broad daylight.

We talked to women who were going in and out of Warehouse Row after dark. Katie Jones of East Ridge says, "I'd figure it'd happen at night, not daytime, it makes me more nervous."

Lindsey Frost says, "I'm a downtown resident and hate to hear that in the neighborhood where I live and play."

Cameron has been working for the City of Chattanooga since 1986. We're told he's on paid leave for 72 hours. The policy gives the city time to review the nature of the crime and facts.