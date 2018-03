RED BANK, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado did touchdown in Hamilton County.

Tim Troutman with the National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down in Red Bank on Monday.

The storm was approximately 150 yards wide and 2 miles long, starting near Red Bank High School and moving east northeast.

Troutman already confirmed an EF0 tornado in South Pittsburg earlier Tuesday and will continue surveying storm damage in Hamilton County and Bradley County.

---

SOUTH PITTSBURG, MARION COUNTY (WRCB) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado did touchdown in Marion County.

Tim Troutman with the National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado touched down in South Pittsburg on Monday.

The storm was approximately 20 yards wide and 50 yards long, with winds of about 70 miles per hour.

Troutman will be southeast Tennessee looking into other reports of possible tornados, including in Hamilton County.