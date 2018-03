RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) – A doctor was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegally prescribing hydrocodone.

Dr. Norman Neal, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested Tuesday on ten counts of issuance of prescription medications under false pretenses.

Deputies acted on a search warrant at the Doctors Health Center on Cloud Springs Road in Ringgold.

The arrest is the result of a two month investigation into the illegal prescriptions for hydrocodone to several people.

Dr. Neal is currently being held in the Catoosa County jail, no bond has been set at this time. The Doctors Health Center is closed, pending the results of the investigation.