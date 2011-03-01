UPDATE: EPB: 360 without power

Thursday, 3:30am

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga is now reporting 360 customers are still without power.

Power is expected to be restore to all the area by Thursday evening.

Wednesday 9:30pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga is now reporting 945 customers are still without power.

They are also reporting some scattered areas with power outages in Hixson, Signal Mountain, Brainerd, Red Bank, North Chattanooga, East Chattanooga, Lookout Valley, and some smaller outages moving out from there.

They will continue to work until everyone is back on.

Wednesday 4:40pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga is now reporting 1,800 customers are still without power.

The utility says they anticipate some customers could be without power until Thursday.

Crews from across the EPB service area and contract crews from other states are working to restore power.

EPB says the damage from Monday's storm is the worst they have experienced in 30 years.

If you find a downed power line to stay away from it and call us at 423-648-1EPB (1372).

Wednesday 11:00am

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga is now reporting 3,000 customers are still without power.

The utility says some customers could be without power until Thursday.

EPB spokesperson Lacie Newton says 102 broken poles have been replaced since Monday, 15 more than the Blizzard of 1993.

A total of 477 crews from across the EPB service area and contract crews from other states are working to restore power.

New figures indicate that at the height of the blackouts, more than 61,000 customers were without power.

Wednesday 4:00 am

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga is now reporting 3,800 customers are still without power.

The utility says they anticipate some customers could be without power until Thursday.

Crews from across the EPB service area and contract crews from other states are working to restore power.

EPB says the damage from Monday's storm is the worst they have experienced in 30 years.

Tuesday 9:45 pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga is now reporting 5,000 customers are still without power.

The utility says they anticipate some customers could be without power until Thursday.

Crews from across the EPB service area and contract crews from other states are working to restore power.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga reports 7,500 customers still without power following Monday's storms.

The utility says they anticipate some customers could be without power until Thursday.

The power company has replaced more than 45 broken poles and currently has 154 crews working to repair damages.

EPB says the damage from Monday's storm is the worst they have experienced in 30 years. At the height of the blackouts, more than 37,000 customers were without power.

Tuesday 4:15PM UPDATE

It's been a day since Cole Lescher has had any power to his apartment on Mitchell Street, which is the same story for many in this area.

Monday's storm pounded the neighborhood bringing down power lines, transformers, even the walls of a historic building.

A site lescher says was quite remarkable.

"It was weird. I looked at my roommate and went outside and said it looked like the zombie apocalypse."

Tuesday morning, nearly 12,000 were left to spend the overnight in the dark.

A few doors down from lescher, the getrey's spent $100s on groceries they couldn't cook.

Elenor Getrey said, "Ee had to eat cold food. We had to eat cold stuff."

John Getrey says after seeing the damage, it reminded him of a battle zone.

"When I was in Korea and I saw stuff like this all the time. Destruction from artillary."

Josh McManus of create here, watched in amazement as the building toppled and the storm blew through.

"The rain starting coming down and stuff started blowing around the streets and then the building came down so it was kind of surreal to see in person."

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Electric Power Board in Chattanooga reports 11,000 customers still without power following Monday's storms.

EPB spokesperson Lacie Newton says the most affected areas are Red Bank, Hixson, Signal Mountain, and the Shallowford Road/ Tyner area.

There are also sporadic outages throughout the city.

EPB says they anticipate some customers could be without power for several more days.

Newton says EPB has replaced more than 45 broken poles and currently has 154 crews working to repair damages.

EPB says the damage from Monday's storm is the worst they have experienced in 30 years. At the height of the blackouts, more than 37,000 customers were without power.

