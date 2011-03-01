UPDATE: Police seek help finding missing Ohio woman

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police in Ohio are asking residents in Tennessee and Georgia to aid in the search for a missing Ohio woman.

Eighty-five-year-old Gladis Russell was kidnapped, along with her husband, from her home in Bellefontaine, Ohio on February 16.

Medical examiners were able to identify Richard Russell from dental records Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Russell's body was found on Lightfoot Mill Road, in the Bonny Oaks area, Saturday.

Samuel Littleton, 37-years-old, was arrested in Princeton, West Virginia, while driving the Russells' car.

According to investigators from Ohio, who interviewed Littleton after his arrest in West Virginia, Littleton admitted to killing both Richard and Gladis Russell.

Investigators say Littleton told them the location of Richard and Gladis Russell during the interview.

"He recalled exiting off I-75, traveling for a period of time on a pave road. Then turned on a side road made of sand where he placed the body of Gladis Russell in what he described as a 'white, glowing cotton field.'"

Investigators say Littleton spotted a vehicle approaching him and hurried back to his car.

"He traveled along the same paved road back towards I-75, through a "low income area" where he discarded the body of Mr. Russell. Littleton reportedly re-entered I-75 at some point and was eventually captured in West Virginia."

Littleton is currently fighting extradition to Ohio where he already faces charges for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's 26-year-old daughter, who lived next door to the Russells.

Police in West Virginia say there was blood found in the car. Investigators in West Virginia say Littleton admitted to killing the Russells and dumping their bodies in South Georgia.

Police are still looking for 85-year-old Gladis Russell. Investigators in Ohio and Tennessee believe Gladis Russell's body may be in the same vicinity as Richard Russell.

Investigators are encouraging residents in the area to inspect their properties and report anything suspicious to police.

Police in Bellefontaine, Ohio have set up a nationwide tip line for the case, that number is 1-866-693-9171.

