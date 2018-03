POLK COUNTY,TN (WRCB) - Severe weather swept through the Tennessee Valley, Monday afternoon, leaving a path of destruction.

In Polk County, one man was found dead inside his home and a tree had nearly folded it in half.

Investigators say it's too early to tell if the damage contributed to the death.

The Chief of the West Polk County Fire and Rescue says that the 76 year old man suffered no apparent trauma. While the tree did have him blocked inside, he was sitting in his easy chair.

Family told the Chief he did have several health problems.

A neighbor says the man, Richard Fletcher, was a quiet man who kept to himself.

"It's a shame, the old man laying there at his house, getting killed, it's plain and simply it's a shame," says neighbor Moe Holder.

Fire fighters say they were called when two men noticed the tree had fallen on the mobile home and saw the man inside.

The home is in the 5900 block of Ladd Springs Rd. The incident happened around 3 pm.