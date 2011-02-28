Crutchfield: 'Security will go up"

Story by Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Eyewitness News continues to ask questions about a teen shooting outside the Memorial Auditorium.

Our crew was on the scene Saturday night when a large fight broke out and then, shots fired.

Monday, a 17-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound to the neck. A 15-year-old is charged with attempted murder.

Police say the shooting was gang-related, and happened after Saturday night's step show, which was to celebrate the culmination of Black History Month.

Memorial Auditorium managers say beefing up security for teen events is standard policy.

It was utter chaos outside Saturday night when the shooting occurred, roughly 30 minutes after the step show ended.

Nearly 30 police and security officers were on hand during the show. Officials say if it takes even more security in the future, that's what they'll do.

WJTT Power 94 emcee 'd and promoted the show, saying it was a great success and positive learning experience for young teens during black history month.

"If you see it on the surface and you think it's just another bunch of kids that don't know how to act that's not the case," says WJTT Operations Manager Keith Landecker. "Everyone of those kids that attended the show enjoyed it and had a great time."

"Security is gonna go up," says Education, Arts & Culture Administrator Missy Crutchfield. "My number one concern are the citizens of Chattanooga and keeping these kids safe."

The city's Education, Arts and Culture Department also put on the event.

They tell Channel 3 in addition to security, no one was allowed to leave and return during the show and bags were checked and at the door.