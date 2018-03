RED BANK (WRCB) – Firefighters had to cut out a hole in a Red Bank home to save a man after a tree fell on the house.

Two large trees fell on Wayne Maxwell's home during the storm Monday, collapsing the building.

Maxwell became trapped, with only the refrigerator holding the roof and walls up near him.

More than a dozen firefighters were needed to remove a section of the wall and pull Maxwell to safety.

Maxwell was taken Erlanger Medical Center as a precaution, but he was able to sit up on the stretcher and give a thumbs-up to onlookers as he was loaded into an ambulance.

A tree fell on the home of Wayne's mother, who lives next door. Everyone was able to make it out safely from that home.