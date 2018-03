VARNELL, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) – A child was hit by a car Monday at a residence on Reed Road in Whitfield County.

The call came into Whitfield dispatch around 12:30pm.

According to officials on the scene, the four-year-old girl is coherent and her injuries are unknown.

Our crew on the scene says the driver of the car has been placed in handcuffs.

Whitfield and Varnell Police are on the scene.

Details as they become available on WRCBtv.com.