CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to Chestnut Avenue to investigate reports of a leaking propane tank.

According to crews on the scene, the leaking tank was reported at the Southern Fabrications Contractors on Chestnut. The location had been closed for about ten months.

Firefighters were able to locate the shut off valve on the 500 gallon tank and stop the leak.

Initial reports from fire crews indicate that a three foot copper line attached to the tank had been stolen.

Firefighters had to evacuate a one block radius for safety, including nearly 150 employees at the Pilgrim's Pride plant. Those employees have been allowed to return to work.

Traffic was directed away from the area around the business and a section of Chestnut is still closed.

Fire officials say there is still about 125 gallons of propane in the tank.

Details as they become available on WRCBtv.com